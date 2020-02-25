Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Position Increased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Shopify by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.81.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $24.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $466.46. 3,393,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,843. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.74. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.