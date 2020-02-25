SHPING (SHPING) Price Tops $0.0000

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood. SHPING has a total market cap of $13,574.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SHPING

SHPING’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,130,835,653 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com.

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

