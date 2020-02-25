SIBCoin (SIB) Achieves Market Cap of $552,391.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $552,391.00 and approximately $1,513.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,183.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.48 or 0.02607978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.33 or 0.03684442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00746815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00818525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00095351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009877 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00589995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,229,650 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

