Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Laurence S. Dutto Purchases 500 Shares

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Laurence S. Dutto acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $411.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.92. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSRR. BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 61,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 47,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

