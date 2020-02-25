Silent Notary Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $202,949.00 and $45,056.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, DEx.top, DDEX and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.42 or 0.02562620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00213726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00129438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, TOPBTC, DEx.top, Bilaxy, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.