Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Sells $184,780.75 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,073.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $77.08 and a one year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 141,363 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,338 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

