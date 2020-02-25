Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.49 Million

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $21.49 million and $607,874.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00493211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.71 or 0.06505446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00060318 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 21,248,432 tokens. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

