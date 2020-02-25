SingularityNET Price Hits $0.0243 (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, IDEX and DragonEX. SingularityNET has a market cap of $13.09 million and $647,106.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.19 or 0.02825136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00219678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00136465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Binance, DragonEX, Liqui, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

