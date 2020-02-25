SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $885,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,536. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $119.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 1.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

