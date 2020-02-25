Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,679 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $35,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $38,407,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,145,000 after buying an additional 304,187 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 452,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 301,590 shares during the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $12,315,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $10,480,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

