Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Stock Holdings Lowered by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,687 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Skyline worth $37,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyline by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Shares of SKY opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. Skyline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $317,056.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,802.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,664.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

