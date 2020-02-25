SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Director Ramiro G. Peru Acquires 7,500 Shares

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,956.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SM stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 122,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,412. SM Energy Co has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.16.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 133,671 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SM Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.