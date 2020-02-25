SmileyCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $712,385.00 and $88,187.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

