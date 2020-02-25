SnowGem Market Capitalization Achieves $591,732.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $591,732.00 and approximately $106,188.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005226 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,627,780 coins and its circulating supply is 22,550,688 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

