SolarCoin (SLR) Price Up 5.9% This Week

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. SolarCoin has a market cap of $822,855.00 and $272.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and Lykke Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00746815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007338 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,931,132 coins and its circulating supply is 57,356,027 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

