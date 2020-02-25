Soma (SCT) Price Reaches $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Soma has a market capitalization of $131,115.00 and $1,207.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Soma has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Soma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00043294 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00067547 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000879 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,256.11 or 0.99861270 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00061491 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000707 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000566 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Soma Profile

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. The official website for Soma is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.