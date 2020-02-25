Sony (NYSE:SNE) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Sony (NYSE:SNE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a news sentiment score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNE shares. UBS Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

SNE stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.58. 2,226,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,746. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $73.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

