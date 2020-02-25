SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,927 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.11% of SP Plus worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 544.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 79,504 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SP Plus by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

SP traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. SP Plus Corp has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that SP Plus Corp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti dropped their price objective on SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SP Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

