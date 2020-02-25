SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,878,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,502,927 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 4.3% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.88% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $840,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,328 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $68,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after buying an additional 261,777 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.17. 430,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,257,496. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $158.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

