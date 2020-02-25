SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Sold by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,250 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFI. Retirement Network acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

TFI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

