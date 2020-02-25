Spectre.ai Dividend Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.00 (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $11.38 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001509 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00491695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $577.64 or 0.06287732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00059029 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025585 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.