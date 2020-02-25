Spectrum (SPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $38,369.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $38,369.00 and approximately $25,474.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum's total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

