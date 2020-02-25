Sphere Price Tops $0.0873 on Major Exchanges (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0873 or 0.00000951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $1,749.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sphere has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00042335 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00068678 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000971 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,182.15 or 1.00055179 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000683 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000506 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

