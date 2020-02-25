Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOY. CIBC cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$31.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$29.99 and a 12-month high of C$46.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.63.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

