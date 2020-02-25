Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,227 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Square by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Square by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after acquiring an additional 620,149 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its stake in Square by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,372 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 7,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 420,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after acquiring an additional 414,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,726,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.91, a PEG ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.97.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

