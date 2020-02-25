Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STN. Laurentian raised their price target on Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.15.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN stock traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.99. 276,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,654. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$26.67 and a 12-month high of C$42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total transaction of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,948.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.