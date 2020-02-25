Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,386,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.57. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.