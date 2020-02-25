State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in State Street by 635.6% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,960,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $70.90. 495,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,344. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average is $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

