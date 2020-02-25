Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00007604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, GOPAX and Poloniex. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $5.09 million and $77,243.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,181.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.62 or 0.03690230 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001912 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00770318 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,289,279 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, GOPAX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

