Steem Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.33 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Steem has a market cap of $67.55 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Bithumb and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 374,297,307 coins and its circulating supply is 357,323,213 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GOPAX, Binance, Huobi, Poloniex, RuDEX, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

