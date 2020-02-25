Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 25th (BNR, CI, COMM, CSOD, HLIO, INH, OFIX, PANW, PUMP, SHAK)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 25th:

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $236.00 to $240.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $64.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price raised by Sidoti from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Indus (ETR:INH) was given a €39.00 ($45.35) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) had its price target reduced by Sidoti from $70.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $250.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $265.00 to $245.00. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $240.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $35.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $47.00. The firm currently has an average rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $100.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

