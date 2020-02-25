Strategy Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Strategy Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,484 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises about 17.7% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategy Capital LLC owned 0.45% of Atlassian worth $65,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,917. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $99.77 and a one year high of $156.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.03, a PEG ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

