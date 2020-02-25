Strategy Capital LLC Increases Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Strategy Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,126 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up 4.7% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategy Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zoom Video Communications worth $17,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 42,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $4,499,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 237,327 shares in the company, valued at $25,009,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 81,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total transaction of $7,761,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 270,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,614,720.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 524,596 shares of company stock valued at $44,339,280.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.08. 13,369,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,020. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $111.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

