Stratis Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004168 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $38.82 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007318 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000721 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032713 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,696,372 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptomate, Coinrail, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Bithumb, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, Crex24, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

