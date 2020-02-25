Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.15-1.27 for the period.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 1,824,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.