Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. Summit Hotel Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.27 EPS.

Shares of INN stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 1,824,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,669. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

INN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

