Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.

