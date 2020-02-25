Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.97 million.

NASDAQ NOVA opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

