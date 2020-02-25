SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post $453.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $441.90 million and the highest is $464.10 million. SunPower reported sales of $411.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPWR shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SunPower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.26.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $42,095.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,917.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S.A. Total bought 676,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $6,231,486.00. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,279,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,947,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SunPower by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 760,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 90,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

SunPower stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. SunPower has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.50 and a beta of 2.18.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

