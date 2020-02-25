Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s previous close.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities downgraded Superior Plus from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.95.

Shares of SPB traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.65. 880,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,501. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$10.39 and a twelve month high of C$13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.20.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

