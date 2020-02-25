S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Securities

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by National Securities in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SANW. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.60) on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.54. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 20.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. Analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other S&W Seed news, insider Mfp Partners Lp acquired 22,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $66,186.45. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

