Swapcoinz Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $14,999.00 and $43.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.02523922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00210191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00036536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00127710 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,755,318 tokens. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io.

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.