Swarm City Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Swarm City has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $280,900.00 and approximately $850.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swarm City

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

