Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan Sells 212,224 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SNPS traded down $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,240. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $100.65 and a one year high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 400.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,563,000 after purchasing an additional 572,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 772,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after purchasing an additional 435,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 471,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,583,000 after purchasing an additional 352,665 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra reduced their target price on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

