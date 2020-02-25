Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.84 Million

Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report $464.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.76 million and the lowest is $461.40 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $476.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,615.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 258,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 243,010 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

