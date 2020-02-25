SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,998,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

