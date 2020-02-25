TCW Group Inc. Sells 41,977 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,823,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 41,977 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Visa worth $342,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

NYSE:V traded down $10.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,521,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907,125. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.56. The stock has a market cap of $409.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

