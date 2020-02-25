TD Securities Analysts Give MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) a C$57.00 Price Target

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) has been given a C$57.00 price objective by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE MTY traded down C$1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$52.50. 87,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,826. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.15. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$49.50 and a twelve month high of C$68.66.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

