TD Securities Trims Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Target Price to $3.50

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDEV. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,113,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,100. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $808.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 216,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 190,539 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

