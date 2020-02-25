TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

TechnipFMC has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TechnipFMC has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE:FTI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

In other news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.